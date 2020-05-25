Adaptive-Sync/VRR Seeing Port To xf86-video-modesetting Driver

Currently if wanting to use Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync variable refresh rate support of the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver you need to be using the xf86-video-amdgpu X.Org driver for proper handling as well, but a port of the DDX bits to the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver is in the works.
This is still obviously contingent upon the DRM kernel-side support in the AMDGPU DC code, but for those using this generic DDX driver, it at least allows the Adaptive-Sync/VRR handling there.
An independent developer has posted his work-in-progress port of the VRR capabilities from xf86-video-amdgpu to xf86-video-modesetting.
The code is still being worked on and not yet a candidate for merging into xf86-video-modesetting, which lives within the X.Org Server source tree. But given there hasn't been any release management work going on for the xorg-server in some time, even when this code is queued it could still end up being a while before finding a capable xf86-video-modesetting driver on your system.
