Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 April 2020 at 03:02 PM EDT. 9 Comments
Ada is a beautiful programming language when it comes to code safety with it continuing to be used by aircraft and other safety critical systems. There is now Ada++ as an unofficial fork of the language focused on making the language more accessible and friendlier in an era of the likes of Rust and Golang attracting much interest.

Ada++ allows for curly braces in place of begin/end keywords, new types like Int_32 / Int_64 / Char_8 / Bool, allow pragmas to be set with a leading # or :, supporting the ++ operator, a raise when construct, and other changes in discussion.

Ada++ is currently implemented as a forked version of GCC with its Ada front-end being modified but there is talk of a possible LLVM front-end in the future.

Those wishing to learn more about Ada++ or to see code samples from their tutorial can visit Adapplang.com. Their modified GCC fork with the language changes can be found via GitHub.
