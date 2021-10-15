AV1 Codec Library libaom v3.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations
Libaom 3.2 is now available as the latest version of the official AOMedia/Google-developed AV1 Codec Library. With libaom 3.2 comes compression efficiency improvements, perceptual quality improvements, and a variety of speed-ups and memory optimizations.

The CHANGELOG talks up 2-pass quality encoder speed-ups ranging from 18% to 37% depending upon the speed level, RT speed-ups from 77% to 110%, several percent compression efficiency improvements, and other optimizations.

This AV1 Codec Library v3.2 release is available from aomedia.googlesource.com.

The aom-av1 benchmark test profile has been updated against the v3.2 release. Indeed running some comparison tests of v3.1 to v3.2, there are some improvements on a few Linux boxes tried so far:




But I am also seeing a few performance regressions at least:



I'll have more benchmarks shortly.
