A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 February 2018 at 04:19 PM EST. 26 Comments
Among the many interesting presentations at this year's FOSDEM event included an update on the AV1 royalty-free, open-source video codec by Mozilla/Xiph.Org's Tim Terriberry.

The AV1 codec continues gaining steam with even last month Apple joining the ranks of the organizations forming the Alliance for Open Media. But even with the backing of most major tech companies, AV1 still isn't done quite yet.


Terriberry classifies the initial AV1 specification as "almost" done.

The developers are busy fixing remaining problems, fixing bugs, and other last minute changes. While the bitstream format aimed to be finalized by the end of January, open issues remain. The public issue tracker lists 211 items as still outstanding.

Those interested in obtaining the tentative AV1 specification can find it at aomedia.googlesource.com.

For those interested in all of the technical changes about what's going into AV1 at the moment, a video of Tim Terriberry's presentation is embedded below and there is also the PDF slide deck.

