AT&T Finally Opens Up dNOS "DANOS" Network Operating System Code
One and a half years late, the "DANOS" (known formerly as "dNOS") network operating system is now open-source under the Linux Foundation.

AT&T and the Linux Foundation originally announced their plan in early 2018 wish pushing for this network operating system to be used on more mobile infrastructure. At the time they expected it to happen in H2'2018, but finally on 15 November 2019 the goal came to fruition.

Those interested in more background on the dNOS (now DANOS) platform itself can see this AT&T whitepaper from 2017 that outlines its design.

The new home for the open-source AT&T dNOS / DANOS is at DANOSProject.org.
The Disaggregated Network Operating System (DANOS) project enables community collaboration across network hardware, forwarding, and operating system layers. DANOS is initially based on AT&T’s “dNOS” software framework of a more open, cost-effective and flexible alternative to traditional networking equipment. As part of The Linux Foundation, it now incorporates contributions from complementary open source communities in building a standardized distributed Network Operating System (NOS) to speed the adoption and use of white boxes in a service provider’s infrastructure.

The DANOS code is being hosted on GitHub. The code is primarily under the GPLv2.0 license while the own project site implies that there is an exclusive integrator and reseller of DANOS.
