A 2018 Autumn Linux Driver Update For The ATI RAGE 128 Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 October 2018 at 04:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
The open-source display driver for supporting these graphics cards where 32MB of SDRAM was suitable, 250 nm fabrication was standard, and core clocks around 100MHz were competitive is still being maintained... Two decades after the release of the ATI RAGE series, the open-source Linux driver continues seeing some activity and in fact a new driver release.

The lone independent driver contributor ushering along the RAGE driver (xf86-video-r128) is Kevin Brace who started working on the VIA OpenChrome open-source driver in recent years and for the past number of months recently shifted focus to the classic RAGE driver. He released the xf86-video-r128 6.12.0 driver today to address two build failures. Besides addressing build problems, he also began writing some of the XAA/EXA 2D acceleration code. He did note of the changes to the 2D acceleration code paths, "It is always possible that I can mess up the code, but it appears that the code is working correctly."

The RAGE Linux driver support continues centered on this xf86-video-r128 X.Org driver with user-space mode-setting. He has talked about developing a reusable KMS/DRM module of sorts but so far it has not materialized.


Should you still have an interest in the ATI RAGE series driver support in 2018, the complete list of changes can be found via the xf86-video-r128 6.12 announcement.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated With A Slew Of Additions
AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR
AMDGPU DC Gets "PERF_TRACE" To Help With Performance Profiling
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"
ROCm 1.9.1 Released With Vega 7nm DPM Support, Profiling Fix
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel