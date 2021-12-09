Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs

While earlier this year AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Radeon Software Windows driver , under Linux with open-source software older GPUs can live on much longer with superior driver support... Pending for Mesa 22.0 and as a surprise Christmas gift for those with nearly two decade old GPUs, a big optimization is pending for those with ATI Radeon R300/R400/R500 series graphics cards still in operation.The change by longtime open-source graphics driver developer Emma Anholt is for the ATI R300 Gallium3D drivers to request NIR shaders from the Mesa state tracker and to use the NIR-to-TGSI path.



By having the old R300g driver use NIR shaders, this brings the driver closer to parity with the other (newer) drivers and allows for sharing of many performance optimization passes across the drivers thanks to the common NIR intermediate representation. In turn those running the newest open-source driver code on the old ATI GPUs should see faster shader load times and in most cases more efficient shaders that should yield for better gaming performance -- for whatever OpenGL games / applications you still enjoy that can run on such vintage GPUs.



Though with this better shader performance, GPU temperatures are said to be higher than with the prior Mesa driver state on R300g. Shader-DB shader testing results with this NIR'ing of R300g is showing very nice improvements.This should yield better performance for old Radeon 9500/9700/9800 (R300) era graphics cards up through the Radeon X1000 series (R500) graphics cards. It was with the Radeon HD 2000 series where the Mesa R600g driver was introduced for handling the HD 2000 (through HD 6000) series OpenGL driver support while R300g spans R300/R400/R500 generations.