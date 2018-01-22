Open-source contributor Mario Kleiner has continued his work on deep color support for the Radeon Linux driver.
Kleiner has previously worked on 10-bit color for Mesa and fixes like tear-free PRIME offloading between Intel/AMDGPU drivers. His latest work is on depth 30 "deep color" support for the Radeon "xf86-video-ati" X.Org DDX driver.
This is his third revision to depth 30 enablement for this X.Org driver, including EXA acceleration support. He's also working on fixing the currently broken DRI2 page-flipping with this driver.
Those with pre-GCN graphics cards interested in learning more can do so via this patch series.
