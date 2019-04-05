ASpeed AST2500 SoC DRM Driver Coming To Linux 5.2 Kernel
For the past few years there has been the ASpeed "AST" DRM display driver for the PCI graphics device and running on the host CPU. Coming to the next kernel cycle, Linux 5.2, is a driver for the ASpeed BMC SoC's graphics display hardware for ARM-based BMC systems.

The "ASpeed" DRM driver is for the AST2500 SoC display controller and amounts to over 600 lines of new code for bringing up this formal display support in the Direct Rendering Manager world.

This latest DRM driver was developed by Joel Stanley of IBM's Australia Development Laboratory. More details on it can be found via this commit to the DRM-Next tree ahead of next month's Linux 5.2 merge window.

This follows other recent ASpeed Linux improvements given how common these chips are to server/workstation platforms - GNOME 3.32 will run nicer and Linux 5.0 brought an ASpeed video engine driver for capturing the host graphics output and dumping to (M)JPEG.
