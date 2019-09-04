While not officially released yet, support for the ASpeed AST2600 is coming to the Linux 5.4 kernel.
The ASpeed AST2500 server management processor / BMC has been very common to servers over the years but will soon be succeeded by the AST2600. There previously has been rumors the AST2600 is coming with 2020 server motherboards and that looks like it may pan out with the Linux 5.4 kernel set to debut with initial support for this ASpeed controller.
The dual-core A7 while old is a big upgrade over the single-core ARM11 800MHz CPU found within the AST2500. Earlier rumors have suggested the AST2600 to be fabbed on a TSMC 28nm process.
Currently queued via the arm-soc-next Git tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window is the initial AST2600 support.
