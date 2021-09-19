Linux 5.16 To Support Sensor Readings On More ASUS Motherboards

With a change to the nct6775 hardware monitoring sensor driver, more ASUS motherboards should enjoy working sensor support come Linux 5.16.The changed queued up this week via the "HWMON" hardware monitoring subsystem's "for-next" branch for Linux 5.16 allows the nct6775 driver to access the ASIC using ASUS WMI functions. The driver's existing functionality doesn't work on ASUS motherboards since ACPI marks the I/O port as used so instead the ASUS WMI functions will be used in such case.

The ASUS motherboards initially white-listed to then work for this sensor support patch include:- PRIME B460-PLUS- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT- ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING- ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING,- ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING (WI-FI)- ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING- TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS- TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING B550-PLUS- TUF GAMING X570-PLUS- TUF GAMING X570-PRO (WI-FI)More ASUS motherboards will likely be added with time, this is just the initial list as part of this patch waiting around until the Linux 5.16 merge window later this year.