Custom CPU/GPU Fan Curve Support For Some ASUS Laptops On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 August 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Independent developer Luke Jones continues making good progress on improving the "ASUS-WMI" driver for better ASUS laptop support on Linux.

Luke recently worked on eGPU/dGPU toggling and panel overdrive support for higher-end ASUS laptops on Linux while now he's been working on custom fan curve support.

This latest work on the "ASUS-WMI" kernel driver allows for specifying custom fan curves for CPU and GPU cooling on some ASUS laptops. The fan curve is ultimately tailored by the throttle thermal policy that can be specified via sysfs. These predefined fan curves cater towards balanced, performance, or quiet modes of operation -- at least in the current form, the work doesn't allow entirely user-specified/custom fan curves.

The nearly 500 lines of new ASUS-WMI driver code for allowing the fan curve support is currently out for review on the kernel mailing list.
