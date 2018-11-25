For those with an ASUS Tinker Board, the Debian-based TinkerOS has an updated operating system release.
The Tinker Board that comes in at about twice the price of a Raspberry Pi but with significantly better performance has out an official operating system update. TinkerOS 2.0.8 pulls in the latest Mali graphics driver, is updated to the Linux 4.4.132 LTS kernel, now supports Wake-On-LAN from suspend-to-RAM, supports WiFi Direct, improves HDMI hot-plug detection, and has a number of other improvements.
More details on the TinkerOS 2.0.8 release can be found via the Tinker Forums.
For the sub-$100 price point, the ASUS Tinker Board remains one of the best and highest performing options of the ARM SBCs. There is also the newer Tinker Board S that ASUS is supposed to be sending over sometime for testing albeit still waiting on its long overdue arrival.
