ASUS Pushes Out TinkerOS 2.0.8 With Many Updates To Its Debian Linux Image
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 November 2018 at 01:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For those with an ASUS Tinker Board, the Debian-based TinkerOS has an updated operating system release.

The Tinker Board that comes in at about twice the price of a Raspberry Pi but with significantly better performance has out an official operating system update. TinkerOS 2.0.8 pulls in the latest Mali graphics driver, is updated to the Linux 4.4.132 LTS kernel, now supports Wake-On-LAN from suspend-to-RAM, supports WiFi Direct, improves HDMI hot-plug detection, and has a number of other improvements.

More details on the TinkerOS 2.0.8 release can be found via the Tinker Forums.


For the sub-$100 price point, the ASUS Tinker Board remains one of the best and highest performing options of the ARM SBCs. There is also the newer Tinker Board S that ASUS is supposed to be sending over sometime for testing albeit still waiting on its long overdue arrival.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Meson DRM Driver Getting Support For HDMI 2.0 4K
Logitech High Resolution Scrolling Support Dropped From Linux 4.20
Raptor Blackbird Micro-ATX POWER9 Motherboard Pre-Orders Open Up At $799 USD
Patches Surface In 2018 For Upstream Adreno 200 Series Support In MSM DRM Driver
Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard Support Coming To Linux 4.21
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon