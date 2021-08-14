ASUS Laptop Platform Profile Support Under Review For Linux

One of the features that has come together nicely for Linux on laptops in recent months has been the platform profile support around the ACPI specification with support from multiple laptop vendors for allowing users to control their power/performance preference based on various system profile configurations. A patch is pending for newer ASUS laptops to enjoy this platform profile control under Linux.
The platform profile support on Linux has seen the core kernel support since Linux 5.12 and supported by some Lenovo laptops, some Dell laptops, and also some HP laptops. The platform profile control is exposed to user-space via sysfs while both GNOME and KDE desktops have begun offering convenient GUI controls around platform profiles.
The latest work is an independent kernel patch under review for allowing platform profile support for some newer ASUS laptops. This ASUS-WMI patch would allow ASUS laptops supporting the throttle thermal policy to enjoy this profile configuration.
For the moment this ASUS platform profile support is still under review but will hopefully be merged into a kernel release in the near future. This goes along with a number of other ASUS WMI driver improvements we have seen in recent time thanks to the open-source community with sadly no major contributions from ASUS themselves.
