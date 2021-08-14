ASUS Laptop Platform Profile Support Under Review For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 August 2021 at 09:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
One of the features that has come together nicely for Linux on laptops in recent months has been the platform profile support around the ACPI specification with support from multiple laptop vendors for allowing users to control their power/performance preference based on various system profile configurations. A patch is pending for newer ASUS laptops to enjoy this platform profile control under Linux.

The platform profile support on Linux has seen the core kernel support since Linux 5.12 and supported by some Lenovo laptops, some Dell laptops, and also some HP laptops. The platform profile control is exposed to user-space via sysfs while both GNOME and KDE desktops have begun offering convenient GUI controls around platform profiles.

The latest work is an independent kernel patch under review for allowing platform profile support for some newer ASUS laptops. This ASUS-WMI patch would allow ASUS laptops supporting the throttle thermal policy to enjoy this profile configuration.

For the moment this ASUS platform profile support is still under review but will hopefully be merged into a kernel release in the near future. This goes along with a number of other ASUS WMI driver improvements we have seen in recent time thanks to the open-source community with sadly no major contributions from ASUS themselves.
Add A Comment
Related News
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
Linux 5.15 To Allow Reading From The Nintendo OTP Memory Area
Libre-SoC Pursuing New Crypto Primitives & Instructions For OpenPOWER
Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel
FWUPD 1.6.2 Released With Exciting Improvements For Hardware Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.14 Drops Old DEC Alpha-Specific Binary Loader Used For x86 Binary Emulation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers