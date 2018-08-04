The ASUS P8H61-M LX Is The Latest Sandy Bridge Era Motherboard With Coreboot

If by chance you happen to have an ASUS P8H61-M LX motherboard from the Sandy/Ivy Bridge days or are able to locate one of the boards through used/refurbished channels, this motherboard can now be freed down to the BIOS with Coreboot.
The ASUS P8H61-M LX joins the long list of Intel Sandy Bridge era motherboards that can work with an open-source firmware/BIOS provided by Coreboot. As of this commit happening the other day is now support for this ASUS H61 motherboard with Coreboot. Overall the motherboard seems to work well with Coreboot except for no automatic fan control nor S3 suspend/resume.
The P8H61-M LX motherboard used the lower-end H61 chipset for Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge CPUs, based on an ATX motherboard design, and pretty much other basic features among the lower-end SNB/IVB motherboards. This board does still seem to be available used/refurbished from a few Internet vendors if wanting a system that can run Coreboot.
