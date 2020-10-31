The Linux 5.11 kernel will bring support for the ASUS "N-Key" keyboard that is used by nearly all of the current ASUS gaming laptops.
This keyboard has a product ID of 0x1866 and basically used across the current line-up of ASUS gaming laptops. Standard keyboard functionality works with existing kernels, but the next cycle will bring support for the function keys and other controls.
A 100+ lines of code patch to the Linux HID-ASUS driver is required for supporting this keyboard. With the HID-ASUS support for the ASUS N-Key keyboard, the Fn+key hotkeys and keyboard backlight brightness controls are among the functionality now working under Linux. The fn+key hotkeys include extras like calculator, aura lighting mode, and fan control.
The patch is queued in HID's for-next until the Linux 5.11 cycle opens in December and then releases as stable in early 2021. Or the patch should also apply cleanly to the current Linux 5.10 code-base if wanting this functionality working on your Linux gaming laptop today. This support sadly but not surprisingly supplied by ASUS but rather the open-source community.
