HP & ASUS Rollout Their ARM-Powered Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 December 2017 at 03:32 PM EST. 5 Comments
Being announced from Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit today is the HP Envy x2 and ASUS NovaGo, interesting ARM-powered laptops.

The HP Envy x2 and ASUS NovaGo are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC. The Envy x2 has a 12-inch 1080p display, goes for a convertible/2-in-1 laptop design, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. The ASUS NovaGo meanwhile has a 13.3-inch 1080p screen and also has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The devices are expected to begin shipping in early 2018 with the ASUS device starting off at $599 USD. The battery life of the device is expected to be up to 20 hours.

These are some interesting ARM laptops and the most capable and powerful models we have seen to date. These laptops are running with Microsoft's ARM version of Windows 10. It will be interesting to see how long until ARM Linux distributions are playing nicely with these devices.

More information forthcoming from this annual Qualcomm conference.
