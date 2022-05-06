ASpeed AST2600 BMC Support For DisplayPort Landing In Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 May 2022 at 01:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The "AST" DRM/KMS driver for ASpeed chips in Linux 5.19 is adding support for DisplayPort outputs... Leading to the era of hopefully seeing more servers with DisplayPort outputs to eventually replace VGA that is still very common on server platforms for display purposes.

Going back to last year I wrote about ASpeed engineers working on DisplayPort output handling for use with their AST2600 SoC. With the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel, that DisplayPort output support is landing in the AST driver.

A lot of new code was needed for getting this DisplayPort output support into good shape. The DisplayPort support currently is just found with their AST2600 SoC. Thus with Linux 5.19 the kernel-side pieces appear to be all in place. DisplayPort output support for ASpeed BMCs also require support from the MCU firmware that is loaded via the BMC boot-loader.


The ASpeed DisplayPort support was sent in this week via the drm-misc-next updates for Linux 5.19. This pull also has various improvements and fixes to the different smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
