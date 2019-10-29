ASpeed DRM Driver Ported To Atomic Mode-Setting

The "AST" DRM/KMS display driver that can be used with the many servers supporting ASpeed display hardware now has work pending for atomic mode-setting.
SUSE's Thomas Zimmermann sent out the set of nine patches that convert the existing AST KMS driver into supporting atomic mode-setting as well as universal planes.
Atomic mode-setting is much cleaner than the older legacy mode-setting path, principally allows for testing of modes prior to applying, can reduce flickering in some instances, and also tends to be faster. Given the number of ASpeed chips found in servers, AST DRM driver improvements are welcome.
The pending AST atomic mode-setting patches can be found via dri-devel. Due to the timing though and this work still needing to be reviewed, it's cutting it close whether the work could end up in Linux 5.5 or have to wait it out at least another cycle.
Add A Comment