Another ASRock Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge Motherboard Ported To Open-Source Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 24 December 2021 at 05:29 AM EST. 2 Comments
COREBOOT --
Another aging Intel motherboard is now supported by Coreboot for those wanting to free your system down to the BIOS.

The ASRock H77 Pro4-M is the latest board picked up by mainline Coreboot. Like with many of the consumer desktop motherboards supported by Coreboot, it's an old Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge era motherboard. The ASRock H77 Pro4-M is a micro-ATX motherboard that supports LGA-1155 Sandy/Ivy Bridge processors, four DDR3 slots, one PCI Express 3.0 x16 slot, Gigabit Ethernet, and other usual features for its age.

Unlike some of the motherboards supported by Coreboot that are still available from select Internet retailers refurbished/used, this doesn't appear to be the case for the H77 Pro4-M or having any robust availability from eBay or the like. But if you happen to have the ASRock H77 Pro4-M laying around or in any older system, it could be a fun holiday project flashing it with Coreboot. At least if it gets borked, there isn't any big investment loss.


The commit adding the ASRock H77 Pro4-M port notes most of the functionality is successfully working. Known not to be working though is booting from the two SATA ports provided by the ASM1061 controller rather than the PCH or PCIe-to-SATA bridge and the automatic fan control for the NCT67760 Super I/O is also known not to be working.

This is yet another aging motherboard now picked up by mainline Coreboot. Also added to Coreboot yesterday by Intel was a new reference platform for Alder Lake N. Sadly though when it comes to newer Intel platforms with Coreboot, it's mostly Intel reference motherboards not available to consumers or for Chromebooks.
2 Comments
Related News
Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available
Libreboot 20211122 Rebases Against Newer Coreboot, Drops "Very Bloated" TianoCore
Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot
Coreboot 4.15 Released With New System76 Laptops, More ASUS Motherboards
A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline
Coreboot Making Progress On Running More Of It In 64-bit Mode
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j