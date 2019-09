Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification

In addition to announcing systemd-homed for better user home directories , Lennart Poettering also used this year's All Systems Go conference to drum up support for systemd's boot efforts around SD-Boot and the Boot Loader Specification.systemd-boot/sd-boot is systemd's UEFI boot manager formerly known as Gummiboot. SD-Boot continues picking up new functionality and at least optional usage by more distributions. The Systemd Boot Loader Specification (also known as the FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification ) meanwhile is trying to assist use-cases around dual/multi-boot operating system setups and related use-cases with drop-in file handling, standardized configuration files and the like.

For those wanting to learn more about sd-boot or the Boot Loader Specification this weekend, Lennart's ASG2019 presentation is embedded above and there is also the PDF slide deck