Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 22 September 2019 at 08:29 AM EDT. 5 Comments
In addition to announcing systemd-homed for better user home directories, Lennart Poettering also used this year's All Systems Go conference to drum up support for systemd's boot efforts around SD-Boot and the Boot Loader Specification.

systemd-boot/sd-boot is systemd's UEFI boot manager formerly known as Gummiboot. SD-Boot continues picking up new functionality and at least optional usage by more distributions. The Systemd Boot Loader Specification (also known as the FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification) meanwhile is trying to assist use-cases around dual/multi-boot operating system setups and related use-cases with drop-in file handling, standardized configuration files and the like.


For those wanting to learn more about sd-boot or the Boot Loader Specification this weekend, Lennart's ASG2019 presentation is embedded above and there is also the PDF slide deck.
