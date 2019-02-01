Arm Introduces ARMv8.1-M Architecture With New "Helium" Vector Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 14 February 2019 at 09:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM --
Arm Holdings today announced ARMv8.1-M as their newest M-series architecture with enhancements around signal processing and machine learning for embedded devices.

The key addition to ARMv8.1-M is the introduction of their "Helium" technology also known as the M-Profile Vector Extension (MVE) to provide advanced compute capabilities. With MVE in tow, ARMv8.1-M is said to offer up to 15x greater performance for machine learning. This architecture will be used by upcoming Cortex-M processors. The Helium/MVE vector extension is akin to the Neon SIMD extension found for Cortex-A series processors; more details on Helium via community.arm.com.

This new vector extension for Arm is said not only to offer 15x greater machine learning performance but also up to a five times uplift for signal processing. The ARMv8.1-M architecture also brings instructions for half-precisiomn floating-point, improved FPU state management, debug enhancements, and a RAS extension.

More details on ARMv8.1-M via today's press release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops
Arm Komeda DRM Driver Aiming For Linux 5.1 Mainline
Arm Posts Initial Ares CPU Tuning Support For GCC, Helps SPEC Performance By ~1%
ARMv8.5 Branch Target Identification Support Lands In GCC 9 Compiler
Huawei Announces Kunpeng 920 As "Highest Performance ARM CPU"
i.MX8 SoC Support Is Heading Into Linux 4.21 Along With Another ARM Platform
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
GRUB 2.04 Is On The Way This Year Along With Other New Bootloader Features