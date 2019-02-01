Arm Holdings today announced ARMv8.1-M as their newest M-series architecture with enhancements around signal processing and machine learning for embedded devices.
The key addition to ARMv8.1-M is the introduction of their "Helium" technology also known as the M-Profile Vector Extension (MVE) to provide advanced compute capabilities. With MVE in tow, ARMv8.1-M is said to offer up to 15x greater performance for machine learning. This architecture will be used by upcoming Cortex-M processors. The Helium/MVE vector extension is akin to the Neon SIMD extension found for Cortex-A series processors; more details on Helium via community.arm.com.
This new vector extension for Arm is said not only to offer 15x greater machine learning performance but also up to a five times uplift for signal processing. The ARMv8.1-M architecture also brings instructions for half-precisiomn floating-point, improved FPU state management, debug enhancements, and a RAS extension.
More details on ARMv8.1-M via today's press release.
