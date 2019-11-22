64-Bit ARM Updates Sent In Ahead Of The Linux 5.5 Cycle
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 24 November 2019 at 01:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
ARM --
Catalin Marinas who oversees the 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) architecture code within the mainline kernel has already submitted his pull request early for the Linux 5.5 kernel cycle beginning tonight or early on Monday.

Among the ARM64 changes coming with Linux 5.5 include:

- Workaround for a Neoverse N1 bug where the processor may fetch stale instructions. There is also a workaround for Cortex A57 and A72 processors where the CPU may corrupt the TLB from wrong speculation.

- Perf subsystem updates for ARM64.

- NVIDIA Carmel CPU cores are now on the white-list for avoiding Kernel Page Table Isolation (Meltdown).

- Various other fixes and code improvements.

The complete list of ARM64 changes queued for Linux 5.5 can be found via this pull request. Linux 5.5's cycle will kickoff following the Linux 5.4 release today while the kernel will not debut as stable until around late January or early February. Linux 5.5 should be the kernel that ends up shipping in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Fedora 32, and other early 2020 Linux distributions.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arm Has Been Working To Boost The Chrome/Chromium Browser Performance
Arm Porting LLVM's Hardware-Assisted Address Sanitizer To GCC
UBports Begins Offering Ubuntu Touch 64-Bit ARM Images
SDL Picks Up ARM Optimizations For Helping Games On Devices Like The Raspberry Pi
GCC 10 Switches Arm's Scheduling-Pressure Algorithm For Better Performance
ARMv8.6-A Brings BFloat16, GEMM & Other Enhancements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux
Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
Debian Moves Closer To Voting On Proposals Over Init System Diversity