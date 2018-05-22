ARM64 Mitigation Posted For Spectre 4 / SSBD
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 May 2018 at 11:58 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Following the Intel/AMD Spectre Variant 4 mitigation landing yesterday with "Speculative Store Bypass Disable" (SSBD) and then the POWER CPU mitigation landing today, ARM developers have posted their set of patches for 64-bit ARM CPUs to mitigate against this latest Spectre vulnerability around speculative execution.

ARM CPUs are hit hard too by the Speculative Store Bypass / Spectre V4 issue and ARM is releasing a firmware update and also has accompanying kernel patches for dealing with it and also allowing the support to be toggled, providing a prctl() back-end that matches the x86 interfaces, and an initial implementation for KVM.
For all released Arm Cortex-A CPUs that are affected by this issue, then the preferred mitigation is simply to set a chicken bit in the firmware during CPU initialisation and therefore no change to Linux is required. Other CPUs may require the chicken bit to be toggled dynamically (for example, when switching between user-mode and kernel-mode) and this is achieved by calling into EL3 via an SMC.

Details via this patch series. It's quite likely this code will land in Linux 4.17 in the very near future and also for back-porting to stable release streams.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.9, 4.14, 4.16 Point Releases Bring SSBD For Spectre V4
Linux 4.17 Lands Initial Spectre V4 "Speculative Store Bypass" For POWER CPUs
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.17-rc6 Kernel Released As Another "Fairly Calm" Release
Linux 4.9.100, Linux 4.16.9 Bring More Spectre V1 Safeguards
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs