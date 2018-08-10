Linux Live Kernel Patching Is On The Way For 64-bit ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 August 2018 at 12:15 PM EDT.
It's been a while since having any advancements to report on the live kernel patching front for being able to deploy primarily Linux kernel security fixes without having to reboot the system. There is some new progress on that front to report on now and that is the 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) support getting squared away.

Torsten Duwe of SUSE sent out the three remaining patches for getting the kernel's live patching framework up and running on 64-bit ARM. These are still work-in-progress patches, but they are available for testing should you be interested in experimenting with ARM64 Linux live patching for increasing the uptime of your 64-bit ARM hardware.

It's taken longer than x86_64 to get ARM64 live patching working as it's relying upon -fpatchable-function-entry in GCC8 for ARM64 as part of its live-patching approach.

Those curious about the current state of Linux kernel live-patching can see the in-kernel documentation with there being several approaches supported on x86_64.
