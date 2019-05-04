ARM Transactional Memory Extension Support Starts Being Plumbed For Linux

Last month Arm announced Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) and Transactional Memory Extension (TME) as two new technologies for its A-Profile architecture. That TME support is already being plumbed into the Linux toolchain stack.
Transactional Memory Extension is Arm's take on hardware transactional memory support for improving concurrent access to large shared data structures.
At the time of announcing Transactional Memory Extension and Scalable Vector Extension 2, Arm said they would be soon contributing support to the GNU toolchain and LLVM. They were right on as already we're seeing initial work in that direction for ensuring good and punctual Linux support.
GNU Binutils has already enabled support for the ARM Transactional Memory Extension and its new instructions.
Over in the GCC 10 code there has been some SVE work around dot product support but more code is still pending for bringing up these new architecture features.
