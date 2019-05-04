ARM Transactional Memory Extension Support Starts Being Plumbed For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 4 May 2019 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Last month Arm announced Scalable Vector Extension 2 (SVE2) and Transactional Memory Extension (TME) as two new technologies for its A-Profile architecture. That TME support is already being plumbed into the Linux toolchain stack.

Transactional Memory Extension is Arm's take on hardware transactional memory support for improving concurrent access to large shared data structures.

At the time of announcing Transactional Memory Extension and Scalable Vector Extension 2, Arm said they would be soon contributing support to the GNU toolchain and LLVM. They were right on as already we're seeing initial work in that direction for ensuring good and punctual Linux support.

GNU Binutils has already enabled support for the ARM Transactional Memory Extension and its new instructions.

Over in the GCC 10 code there has been some SVE work around dot product support but more code is still pending for bringing up these new architecture features.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Arm News
Panfrost DRM Driver Being Added To Linux 5.2 For Midgard / Bifrost Graphics
Red Hat / Fedora To Work On Bringing Up Arm Laptops Under Linux
Arm's Komeda DRM Driver Picking Up Support For The Mali D71
DragonFlyBSD Looking To Pursue 64-Bit ARM Port With Code Bounty
With Rising Arm Core Counts, Linux 5.1+ ARM64 Images Default To 256 Cores Support
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows