ARM's Spectre & Meltdown Mitigation Being Backported To Linux 4.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 February 2018 at 07:01 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
For the Linux 4.16 merge window ARM submitted Spectre and Meltdown mitigation for the 64-bit ARM architecture while now those security changes are being called for backporting to the Linux 4.15 stable series.

Will Deacon of ARM Holdings sent in a Git pull request to Greg KH for getting their Spectre and Meltdown mitigations into the Linux 4.15 stable tree. Another developer meanwhile is working on getting this code backported to Linux 4.14.

Normally backports of invasive work aren't permitted to stable trees, but as we've seen with the x86 Spectre/Meltdown mitigation, given the severity and high impact, the stable trees have seen a lot of additional churn over the past month.

The 4.15 pull request can be found here.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
S390 Architecture Gets Spectre Mitigation With "Expoline" & Other Patches
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Spectre V1 Mitigation & Other Spectre/Meltdown Updates For 64-bit ARM On Linux 4.16
Intel & AMD IOMMU Improvements Slated For Linux 4.16
Dell / Lenovo / ASUS / Acer Laptop Platform Driver Updates For Linux 4.16
AMD's Atomic Patch, Latency Tolerance Reporting & Other PCI Changes For Linux 4.16
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk
Wine 3.1 Released As The First Step Towards Wine 4.0
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
A 2018 Status Update On The Royalty-Free AV1 Video Codec