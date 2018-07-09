ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V

It looks like Arm Limited is going on the offensive against the RISC-V open-source processor instruction set architecture.
ARM has launched RISCV-Basics.com as a site to "understanding the facts" about the RISC-V architecture.
Their five points they try to make before designing a SoC is that the ISA accounts for only a small portion of the total investment to creating a commercial processor, RISC-V doesn't yet have an a large developer ecosystem, there is the risk of fragmentation with this open-source ISA, RISC-V is new and thus not yet as mature in terms of being a proven architecture around security, and greater design costs with RISC-V due to potential re-validation if modifying the ISA.
ARM then, of course, pedals their Arm DesignStart service as "the fastest, simplest route to proven IP" and to design custom SoCs with confidence using their architecture.
It will be interesting to see if this is a one-off shot at RISC-V or if ARM will continue going on the offensive against this open-source processor ISA that many view as hopeful for open-source but to date is just one primary (and expensive) developer board.
