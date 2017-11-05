"Chai" As An Effort For Reverse-Engineered ARM Mali T-Series Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2017 at 06:55 AM EST. 6 Comments
HARDWARE --
A Phoronix reader this week sent in notice of a new Git repository seeking to provide a reverse-engineered driver for ARM's Mali T-Series graphics.

This project called "Chai" is focusing on the Mali T760 graphics as found bundled in the Rockchip RK3288 SoC. But before getting too excited, the Chai code-base hasn't seen any new commits in three months already. Chai itself is derived from the reverse-engineering work, tooling, and other fundamentals done years ago by the Lima driver project that was all about Mali reverse engineering albeit with older generations of ARM's Mali graphics hardware.

When asking Lima project leader Luc Verhaegen about this Chai effort, he commented that these folks hadn't got much further yet than when he stopped working in this area a few years back. And as already mentioned, it's been three months now without any new public code push.

Those wishing to check out Chai can find it at Notabug.org but will be interesting to see if anything more comes of it and if we ever end up having a full-functioning ARM Mali open-source graphics driver like we do now with Freedreno for Qualcomm Adreno, Etnaviv for Vivante, and VC4 for Broadcom graphics.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
CompuLab Announces The Tiny Fitlet2 Linux PC, Powered By Intel Apollo Lake
New Qualcomm Saphira Server CPU Added To GCC
Etnaviv Gallium3D May Eventually Tackle OpenCL
Purism Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Campaign Set To End At Around $2 Million
Mining Monero On The CPU & Ethereum On The GPU
Purism Now Shipping Their Laptops With Intel ME Disabled
Popular News
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Wine 3.0 Still Expected Around EOY With D3D11; Wayland & D3D12 On Roadmap
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Released With New Tracks, Built-In Screen Recorder
F1 2017 On Linux Will Support Vulkan