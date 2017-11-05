"Chai" As An Effort For Reverse-Engineered ARM Mali T-Series Graphics

A Phoronix reader this week sent in notice of a new Git repository seeking to provide a reverse-engineered driver for ARM's Mali T-Series graphics.
This project called "Chai" is focusing on the Mali T760 graphics as found bundled in the Rockchip RK3288 SoC. But before getting too excited, the Chai code-base hasn't seen any new commits in three months already. Chai itself is derived from the reverse-engineering work, tooling, and other fundamentals done years ago by the Lima driver project that was all about Mali reverse engineering albeit with older generations of ARM's Mali graphics hardware.
When asking Lima project leader Luc Verhaegen about this Chai effort, he commented that these folks hadn't got much further yet than when he stopped working in this area a few years back. And as already mentioned, it's been three months now without any new public code push.
Those wishing to check out Chai can find it at Notabug.org but will be interesting to see if anything more comes of it and if we ever end up having a full-functioning ARM Mali open-source graphics driver like we do now with Freedreno for Qualcomm Adreno, Etnaviv for Vivante, and VC4 for Broadcom graphics.
