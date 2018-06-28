ARM Updates Energy Aware Scheduling For The Linux Kernel

ARM Linux developer Quentin Perret has sent out the latest set of kernel patches for implementing Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS).
This Energy Aware Scheduling is a simplified version of what is currently being used by the Android AOSP kernel and is already being used in today's Android smartphones using big.LITTLE SoCs.
With this energy-aware scheduling that makes use of the Energy Model (EM) framework, there are both power-savings and performance improvements. Tests carried out on a Juno r0 and Hikey960 found the energy use to generally improve by 1~2% but went as high as ~6% with a higher number of concurrent tasks on the system. The performance meanwhile improved by generally 2% or less.
This fourth version of these ARM EAS task scheduler patches for the Linux kernel can be found on the kernel mailing list and hopefully soon will work their way into the mainline tree.
