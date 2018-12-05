ARM Posts New "Komeda" Linux DRM/KMS Display Driver
5 December 2018
ARM developers have posted their first public patches for the new "Komeda" display driver for the Linux kernel that offers DRM/KMS integration.

ARM's Komeda display driver is for supporting the D71 and later display processors. The Mali D71 is a big redesign to ARM's display IP that is more modularized and offers new functionality compared to their older display processors. Those unfamiliar with the D71 hardware and features but curious can learn more via community.arm.com.

Due to the significant changes, a new display driver is warranted and that is how Komeda comes into play. This Komeda DRM driver comes in at just under three thousand lines of new kernel code.

Those curious to learn more about the design of the Komeda DRM driver and how it jives with ARM's new display processor architecture, details from the ARM Technology China team can be found via the mailing list patch series.
