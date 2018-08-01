ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts

ARM has made public an aggressive CPU forward-looking road-map and some performance expectations. ARM is hoping to deliver year-over-year performance improvements of more than 15% through 2020.
Highlights of today's road-map include:
- Year-over-year compute performance improvements of greater than 15% through 2020.
- Positioning for ARM laptops with 5G always-on, always-connected devices.
- ARM says their recently announced Cortex A76 delivers 35% gain in performance over previous generation chips.
- With the ARM Cortex A76 their "project" performance is to be at 3GHz and on-par with an Intel Core i5 7300U. As well, the i5-7300U has a 15 Watt TDP but ARM is wanting to deliver that competitive performance at less than 5 Watts. The i5-7300U as a refresher is dual-core plus Hyper Threading with a 2.6GHz base frequency and 3.5GHz turbo.
- ARM expects their first 7nm SoCs to be in production later this year. "Deimos" is their post-A76 7nm codenamed platform for 2019.
- In 2020 they expect to have more 7nm and 5nm platforms with their "Hercules" successor.
Their road-map can be viewed at Arm.com.
