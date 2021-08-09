Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel

Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel.
Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.
A set of patches were sent out on Sunday that would eliminate the original ARC750 support on the basis of "there's no known/active customer using them with latest kernels anyways."
Dropping ARC750 in turn would allow eliminating ARC MMUv1/MMUv2 support that isn't used by the newer embedded processors.
The patches are still under a "request for comments" now but given the age of ARC750 and the embedded processor market often not seeing new kernel releases (especially in cases like ARC), it's likely the old ARC CPU support will be removed in the near future.
