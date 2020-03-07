Over the past year Debian developers have been working towards APT 2.0 while now it is officially released for the advanced package tool on Debian, Ubuntu, and other DEB-based platforms.
APT 2.0 now supports Aptitude-style patterns for commands accepting package names, changes on how it waits for dpkg locks, apt/apt-get has a satisfy sub-command finally, libgcrypt is used for better performing MD5/SHA hash implementations, various other performance and security hardening optimizations, and other developer and packager changes.
More details on the APT 2.0 release via the announcement by Debian developer Julian Andres Klode.
