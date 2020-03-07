APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 7 March 2020 at 04:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Over the past year Debian developers have been working towards APT 2.0 while now it is officially released for the advanced package tool on Debian, Ubuntu, and other DEB-based platforms.

APT 2.0 now supports Aptitude-style patterns for commands accepting package names, changes on how it waits for dpkg locks, apt/apt-get has a satisfy sub-command finally, libgcrypt is used for better performing MD5/SHA hash implementations, various other performance and security hardening optimizations, and other developer and packager changes.

More details on the APT 2.0 release via the announcement by Debian developer Julian Andres Klode.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 10.3 Released With Many Security + Bug Fixes
Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian
Debian Policy Updated Following Recent Systemd "Init System Diversity" Vote
Debian Is Making The Process Easier To Bisect Itself Using Their Wayback Machine
Debian Enabling Support For Booting From Root F2FS File-Systems
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes