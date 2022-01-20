Radeon AOMP 14.0-1 Released Along WIth New GPUOpen Tool Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 January 2022 at 01:35 PM EST.
A handful of new AMD Radeon open-source GPU sofware releases were made today for developers.

First up, AOMP 14.0-1 is out. AOMP is AMD's downstream of LLVM/Clang targeting OpenMP offloading for Radeon GPUs. AOMP is one of several downstreams maintained at AMD and this one is all about carrying the latest Radeon OpenMP GPU offloading work until it is all upstreamed -- or in other cases, patches that are experimental or not applicable for upstreaming.

With AOMP 14.0-1, the code has been re-based against the latest LLVM/Clang 14.0 development head. On the aforelinked GitHub page are the source downloads along with CentOS/RHEL, Ubuntu, and SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries. AOMP works with the rest of the ROCm compute stack for having all the necessary software components in place.

Over on the GPUOpen side there are also several new updates out today. First, out is Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.6 that adds the GFX1034 target, new DirectX DXR and DX12 offline modes intended for compiling shaders/pipelines on systems lacking an AMD graphics card, support for extracting the AMDIL disassembly for DX12 compute/graphics shaders, and a VGPR register pressure visualization UI.

Also out is Radeon Memory Visualizer 1.3 with DX12 resource naming updates and other bug/stability fixes.

Lastly, Radeon GPU Profiler 1.12 is out with support for the latest RDNA2 GPUs, instruction timing improvements, UI improvements, and other bug/stability fixes.


More details on the new GPUOpen tool releases today can also be found on GPUOpen.com.
