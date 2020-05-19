AOMedia AV1 2.0 Codec Library Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 May 2020 at 06:53 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Version 2.0 of the libaom AOMedia AV1 video encoder / video codec SDK library is now available as the first major update in nearly two years.

Libaom 2.0 is the first release since the original 1.0 release back in mid-2018 after the AOMedia codec working group approved the 1.0 release. The developers view this AOMedia AV1 2.0 release as now being their "first official release" for production.

Libaom 2.0 adds a real-time encoding mode, SVC support, drops multi-resolution encoding, documentation updates, and other improvements to this open-source AV1 reference encoder.

The libaom 2.0 release can be obtained via its GoogleSource.com home. Our aom-av1 benchmarking test profile has also been updated already against this new release.
