AOMedia Forms AV1 Software Working Group Using Intel's SVT-AV1

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 August 2020 at 02:09 PM EDT.
The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced the formation of a Software Implementation Working Group (SIWG) to bring AV1 video support to more platforms by leveraging Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 implementation.

This AOMedia working group is working to bring AV1 encoder support to more platforms and the group is being chaired by representatives from Facebook, Tencent, and Intel.

While leveraging Intel's Scalable Video Technology SVT-AV1 encoder, they will also research results and work to develop more production-ready encoders not only for AV1 but for future AOMedia codecs.

More details on the AOMedia Software Implementation Working Group via today's announcement.

For those wondering about the performance right now of Intel SVT-AV1, see our SVT-AV1 performance overview results. With our continued benchmarking are also current metrics on rav1e, AOM-AV1, Google's libgav1, and DAV1D on the decode side along with AVIF image encoding.
