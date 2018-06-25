The AV1 1.0.0 royalty-free video codec now appears to be firmed up and ready for its official debut.
Back in March the AOMedia organization made up of many of the leading ISVs and IHVs announced the public release of AV1 that ended up being a draft release albeit miscommunicated in the process by their PR folks.
But now we have been tipped off that the actual AV1 v1.0.0 release should be ready and the bitstream format firm. As of today there is now the v1.0.0 tag in place and a commit message indicating, "AOMedia Codec Workgroup Approved version 1.0."
At least when testing back in March, the AV1 video encode performance was incredibly slow. It will be interesting to see if it's any faster now otherwise it's likely the better part of two years before seeing hardware on the market with dedicated AV1 support.
The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) has been striving to succeed the VP9 codec and properly compete with HEVC/H.265. AV1 will ideally be a common video format for web-based content in the future paired with the WebM container format.
No AV1 v1.0.0 announcement has yet to hit the wire, but when anything more is heard we'll certainly pass it along.
10 Comments