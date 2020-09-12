AOMP 11.9 was released on Friday as AMD's LLVM-based compiler with Clang for C/C++ and Flang for Fortran in offloading capable OpenMP code to Radeon GPUs.
AOMP 11.9 is AMD's latest work on their LLVM 11 derived code-base for OpenMP GPU compute until the necessary patches have worked their way eventually back into the upstream code-base.
This 11.9 release fixes a number of compiler warnings, multiple fixes to the Flang compiler, the sources are now re-based against the ROCm 3.7 branches, OMPD and ROCgdb have switched to Python 3, and other fixes and improvements.
More details and download links for AOMP 11.9 via GitHub. Besides the source tree, AOMP 11.9 binaries are available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux / Cent OS 7, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Add A Comment