AOMP 11.9 was released on Friday as AMD's LLVM-based compiler with Clang for C/C++ and Flang for Fortran in offloading capable OpenMP code to Radeon GPUs.AOMP 11.9 is AMD's latest work on their LLVM 11 derived code-base for OpenMP GPU compute until the necessary patches have worked their way eventually back into the upstream code-base.This 11.9 release fixes a number of compiler warnings, multiple fixes to the Flang compiler, the sources are now re-based against the ROCm 3.7 branches, OMPD and ROCgdb have switched to Python 3, and other fixes and improvements.More details and download links for AOMP 11.9 via GitHub . Besides the source tree, AOMP 11.9 binaries are available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux / Cent OS 7, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.