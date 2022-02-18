Google Releases AOM-AV1 v3.3 Video Encoder Update With Performance Improvements
Google in cooperation with AOMedia this week released the AOM-AV1 v3.3 encoder for this royalty-free video codec.

AOM-AV1 3.3 is another incremental update to this open-source AV1 encoder that has healthy competition alongside the likes of Intel's SVT-AV1 and others. AOM-AV1 3.3 has worked out further compression efficiency improvements, perceptual quality improvements, memory optimizations, and more.

Version 3.3 presents around a 0.6% improvement to overall compression abilities, speed-ups from 3% to 12.5% for 2-pass encoding depending upon speed level, up to 3.5% faster real-time encoding, and significant intra-encoding speed-ups. AOM-AV1 3.3 has also added various SSE2 optimizations not found in prior releases.

The AOM AV1 v3.3.0 release can be downloaded via the Google-hosted Git repository.

I've already updated our AOM-AV1 benchmark against the new release. From some quick testing indeed seeing some speed-ups compared to the prior release:






Another step forward for the open-source AV1 scene.
