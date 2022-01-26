Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands Dynamic Rendering Support

As part of pushing it across the Vulkan 1.3 milestone, Intel's open-source graphics driver developers have merged their VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering support to mainline.
Vulkan dynamic rendering for the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver was pending on the mailing list for the past month while on Vulkan 1.3 day it was successfully merged, with this extension being part of the core specification now. The Khronos documentation on dynamic rendering explains, "If you’re not using multiple subpasses or input attachments though, go ahead, rip those render pass objects right out! Dynamic rendering offers similar rendering performance to a single pass render pass object but with a much simpler interface on all implementations. Hopefully this extension will make writing future Vulkan renderers just a bit more enjoyable."
The Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV included) and NVIDIA's Linux driver has already supported VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering now it's good to see Intel having their Linux support in order to align with Vulkan 1.3 and ahead of their upcoming Arc "Alchemist" graphics processors.
The Intel dynamic rendering support made it into Mesa 22.0-devel, which is going into feature freeze this week, via this MR.
