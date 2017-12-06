16-Bit Storage, variablePointers Land For ANV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 December 2017 at 05:34 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
It's always great waking up to new features landing in Mesa Git.

For the past several months Igalia developers have been working on SPV_KHR_16bit_storage and VK_KHR_16bit_storage support for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. As implied by the name, this is about supporting 16-bit data types in shader input/output interfaces and push constant blocks. This Vulkan "half float" support has now landed in Mesa Git across a number of patches affecting NIR, ANV, and the Intel shader compiler.

The SPV_KHR_16bit_storage/VK_KHR_16bit_storage extensions are supported by Intel Broadwell "Gen 8" GPUs and newer.

While Igalia developers were landing their 16-bit support, Jason Ekstrand of Intel landed his work on the variablePointers Vulkan device feature for supporting variable pointers. That too was implemented over the span of several commits.

These latest Vulkan features are in Mesa 17.4-dev Git in what will be released as stable early next year in the form of Mesa 18.0.

Among the Vulkan device features not implemented yet by the Intel "ANV" driver include depthBounds, shaderStorageImageMultisample, shaderStorageImageReadWithoutFormat, shaderInt16, shaderResourceMinLod, and variableMultisampleRate.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Many Vulkan Changes Hit Mesa 17.4-dev Git
Mesa 17.3-RC6 Released, Final Now Expected This Week
The Top Mesa News Of 2017
Compute Shader & GLSL 4.30 Support For R600 Gallium3D
Gallium3D Gets Patches For ARB_get_program_binary, Complementing Intel's Work
Freedreno A4xx Picks Up Some More OpenGL 4 Extensions
Popular News
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver