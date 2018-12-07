AMI Is The Latest Vendor Joining The Linux Vendor Firmware Service
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 December 2018 at 07:00 AM EST. 11 Comments
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service has scored a major win in the trek of easily updating of BIOS/firmware images from Linux... BIOS/firmware vendor AMI has joined the LVFS!

Red Hat's Richard Hughes shared today that AMI has joined the LVFS. AMI has been vetting LVFS, UpdateCapsule, and Fwupd for months now and are offering compatibility for updating their firmware using this open-source tech and providing guidance to their many customers on how to deploy firmware updates on this platform.

AMI joins the likes of Dell and Lenovo for making it easier to deploy system firmware updates for Linux customers thanks to Fwupd+LVFS.

While sharing the news, Hughes also hinted at another big announcement coming. "Also, expect another large vendor announcement soon. It’s the one quite a few people have been waiting for."
