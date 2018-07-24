AMD Proposes New OpenGL Advanced Frame-Buffer Multi-Sample Extension

In between hacking on patches to RadeonSI Gallium3D for better performance and new functionality, AMD's prolific Mesa contributor Marek Olsak has written a new OpenGL extension.
The GL_AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced extension allows for compromises between image quality and memory footprint of multi-sample anti-aliasing. The proposed extension explains:
This extension extends ARB_framebuffer_object by allowing compromises between image quality and memory footprint of multisample antialiasing.Currently this extension is pending for inclusion into the OpenGL registry.
ARB_framebuffer_object introduced RenderbufferStorageMultisample as a method of defining the parameters for a multisample render buffer. This function takes a
parameter that has strict requirements on behavior such that no compromises in the final image quality are allowed. Additionally, ARB_framebuffer_object requires that all framebuffer attachments have the same number of samples.
This extension extends ARB_framebuffer_object by providing a new function, RenderbufferStorageMultisampleAdvancedAMD, that distinguishes between samples and storage samples for color renderbuffers where the number of storage samples can be less than the number of samples. This extension also allows non-matching sample counts between color and depth/stencil renderbuffers.
This extension does not require any specific combination of sample counts to be supported.
