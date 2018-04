AMDVLK's XGL Code Updated With Int16 & Shader Ballot Improvements

AMD's XGL Vulkan API layer for their "AMDVLK" driver has been updated this week with a number of enhancements.The latest code drop for this AMDVLK XGL code includes supporting 16-bit integers "int16" within the AMD_shader_ballot and AMD_trinary_minmax extensions. There are also pipeline improvements, AMD_shader_ballot extension enhancements, a consistent dispatch table mechanism is now used throughout the driver, and a number of other code fixes.This latest weekly-ish code dump for AMDVLK/XGL comes with around two thousand lines of code changed. These latest XGL changes are mentioned here . It's still on my TODO list coming up soon for some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV Vulkan driver benchmarking.