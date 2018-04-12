AMDVLK's XGL Code Updated With Int16 & Shader Ballot Improvements

AMD's XGL Vulkan API layer for their "AMDVLK" driver has been updated this week with a number of enhancements.
The latest code drop for this AMDVLK XGL code includes supporting 16-bit integers "int16" within the AMD_shader_ballot and AMD_trinary_minmax extensions. There are also pipeline improvements, AMD_shader_ballot extension enhancements, a consistent dispatch table mechanism is now used throughout the driver, and a number of other code fixes.
This latest weekly-ish code dump for AMDVLK/XGL comes with around two thousand lines of code changed. These latest XGL changes are mentioned here. It's still on my TODO list coming up soon for some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV Vulkan driver benchmarking.
