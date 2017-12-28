AMD Pushes Out Their First Post-Release Update Of AMDVLK/XGL

AMD developers working on the newly open-sourced AMDVLK Vulkan driver have pushed out their first post-release code update synced against the latest changes in their internal AMD driver tree.
The changes to the AMDVLK driver via the XGL repository that incorporates all of the changes made to their internal tree since the original open-source code drop.
Hopefully it will be improved upon in the future as for now there is no documented change-log of differences made with the revised code, looking at the changes is difficult with this particular commit as there is a lot of churn of code license changes (mostly capitalization changes), and still being introduced to the code-base are warnings at tops of files for "Trade secret of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc." But there is also some actual code changes that made its way in with this update.
You can checkout this commit for the updated driver code.
David Mao of AMD's driver team has also responded to David Airlie with roughly how they plan to develop this driver moving forward, but overall no breaking details compared to our original reporting on AMDVLK.
