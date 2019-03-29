Radeon's AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Picks Up A Warhammer II Optimization
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 March 2019 at 06:16 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
The AMD developers working on their official Vulkan driver today pushed out updated sources for their "AMDVLK" open-source Linux driver. For this week's worth of activity, there aren't many notable changes but a few.

With the updated XGL code for AMDVLK, AMD developers added a per-shader optimization to disable loop unrolling for helping Total War: Warhammer II on Linux.

The latest batch of XGL code from overnight also includes unconditionally enabling VK_EXT_memory_priority, which is an extension introduced as part of last week's code push. This latest code also has an MSAA change for the Thrones of Britannia Linux port.

Over in the PAL space (Platform Abstraction Layer), there is a crash fix, clean-ups, and other low-level code improvements. LLPC as their LLVM Pipeline Compiler code saw various internal changes as well.

Those wanting to try out this latest AMDVLK open-source Linux Vulkan driver code can do so via the sources on GitHub.
