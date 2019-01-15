AMDVLK Weekly Code Drop Brings A DXVK Fix, VK_EXT_debug_utils Support
AMD developers maintaining their official Vulkan driver have carried out another weekly code push to the open-source AMDVLK code-base.

Overall the changes for this week's worth of AMD Radeon Vulkan driver changes is fairly small, but there is a DXVK fix, one new Vulkan extension wired up, and a lot of low-level driver work.

- Support for the VK_EXT_debug_utils extension is now exposed for allowing a debug messenger, improved tracking for debug purposes, labels within queues and buffers, and other helpers to enhance the debugability of Vulkan applications/games.

- The XGL code now exposes YUV planes directly so applications wanting to can implement their own color conversion.

- Symbols are no longer included when building the driver in its "release" confirmation. This may help with performance, though unclear how long symbols were accidentally left in for their AMDVLK driver release builds.

- A performance regression fix within the PAL code.

- LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) code update.

- Various bug fixes, including a DXVK corruption fix.

The latest AMDVLK sources continue to be available via GitHub. AMD has also been spinning Ubuntu driver binaries of the AMDVLK driver updates recently, but as of writing there isn't yet any new Debian package release updated against today's code churn.
