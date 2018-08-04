AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated With 8-Bit Storage Support
Another weekly code drop has occurred for the "AMDVLK" open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Linux driver with its XGL/PAL/LLPC.

On the Vulkan front, the XGL code drop on Friday now exposes the VK_KHR_8bit_storage extension for allowing 8-bit types in uniform/storage buffers and push constant blocks. The updated XGL code also has some fixes and other minor work but the 8-bit storage support is the main addition.

Within the Platform Abstraction Layer (PAL) code is support to now prefix the Vulkan ICD's debugging paths, increasing the MaxOutputSlots, various coding improvements, memory handling fixes, GFX9 cleanups, and other work.

This latest open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver update alternative to Mesa's RADV can be downloaded from GitHub.
