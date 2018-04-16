AMDVLK Driver Updated With Latest XGL/PAL Fixes

AMD kicked off the start of a new week by doing fresh code drops of the PAL and XGL code-bases used to form the AMDVLK open-source Radeon Vulkan Linux driver.
On the XGL side this latest code drop of around one thousand lines of code reduces the number of malloc/free calls, support for INT64 atomic operations within LLPC (the LLVM Pipeline Compiler), other tweaks to LLPC, more barriers in the render pass clear, adding FMASK shadow table support, and other changes.
On the PAL side, today's code drop is closer to two thousand lines of code and has a number of fixes, some rewritten functions, a clean-up to the user data table management code, and other code restructuring.
Instructions for building the AMDVLK driver from Git source can be found via the details outlined on GitHub.
